Freiburg signs Japan forward Keisuke Gotō from Belgian club Anderlecht

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Europa League finalist Freiburg is adding to its Japanese contingent by signing Japan forward Keisuke Gotō…

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Europa League finalist Freiburg is adding to its Japanese contingent by signing Japan forward Keisuke Gotō from Belgian club Anderlecht.

The Bundesliga club said on Thursday that the 21-year-old Gotō — who is in Japan’s World Cup squad — joined in a straight transfer. It did not give the length of his contract.

Gotō is the second Japanese player to join Freiburg since it lost the Europa League final to Aston Villa. Rihito Yamamoto came from Belgian side Sint-Truiden as the third signing of the summer after Yamamoto and goalkeeper Mio Backhaus from Werder Bremen.

“In Keisuke, we’ve won an exciting player with interesting potential. His daring style of play will be a real asset to us,” sporting director Jochen Saier said. “He likes to make runs in behind, has a good sense of space, and also knows how to position himself in the penalty area. He’ll certainly need some time for integration and further development, ​​and he’ll get it. We’re delighted.”

Gotō joined Anderlecht from Japanese club Júbilo Iwata in January 2024 and spent last season on loan at Sint-Truiden. He scored 10 times while setting up five more in 28 Belgian Pro League appearances.

“Freiburg was already very interested in me a couple of months ago,” Gotō said. “I had the feeling from the start that management really wanted me and that was one of the main reasons I decided for Freiburg. I also saw some games in the Europa League. It’s a big club for me and I’m looking forward to the coming season.”

Gotō has international duty to think of first. Japan faces the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia in World Cup Group F.

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