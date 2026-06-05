FIBA still planning for Basketball World Cup in Qatar in 2027 as scheduled

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — FIBA is operating as if the 2027 Basketball World Cup will take place in Qatar as…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — FIBA is operating as if the 2027 Basketball World Cup will take place in Qatar as scheduled, though said Friday that it could adjust if the war in Iran or other matters force the sport’s global governing body to take action.

“We have excellent partners in Qatar,” FIBA’s secretary general, Andreas Zagklis, said in a roundtable meeting with reporters while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. “If things arrive at that spot, I’m sure we will have very good and direct conversations, and we’ll find the best possible solution for the players and the fans.”

In short, Zagklis is not worried at this point. The 32-team tournament is set to begin on Aug. 27, 2027, and runs for about 2 1/2 weeks — all happening in Doha.

“We have a board meeting of the FIBA and the (local organizing committee) of the World Cup on Monday. I will get the latest updates,” Zagklis said. “I can tell you that the organizing committee has not stopped a single day. This is a project that has been made clear to us, by the highest levels of the government, is a project of national importance. And as you know, Qatar, since I think April 1, has not been affected, impacted by the hostilities.”

There have been a series of U.S.-Iran negotiations facilitated by countries in the Middle East over the last few months, including Qatar.

The World Cup in Qatar would be the first time FIBA takes the event to the Arab world. and will be a direct qualifier for seven nations into the men’s basketball tournament at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The U.S. is already qualified for LA28 as the host nation and will seek a sixth consecutive gold medal.

Qatar ultimately was the lone bidder for the 2027 World Cup.

“I can tell you the level of preparedness and importance and investment that goes into the project shows that they treat it as what it is: It’s the biggest celebration of national team basketball in the world,” Zagklis said. “It will be the first time that we will have 32 teams (and) four venues within 25 minutes. It is a dream of every basketball fan to visit and watch two or even three games per day. This is our ambition, and of course, we’re following very closely.”

NBA Europe

Zagklis also had Olympic meetings in Los Angeles this week, and will be part of more meetings on the new NBA Europe league — where the NBA is collaborating with FIBA — in the coming days as well, as the list of bidders for spots in the league gets whittled down toward clubs actually being selected.

Zagklis said there is an agreement on what the new league will look like, in terms of how many games will be played in a season, a playoff structure and other logistical matters.

“We know, but I think it’s not appropriate to make this level of granularity (public) before we announce,” Zagklis said.

“I can tell you, and you will not be surprised, that we are looking at a postseason that will give the chance to the teams to have number of home games,” Zagklis said. “And this is one of the elements that I would let the competition experts finalize and announce to you.”

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