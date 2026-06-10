FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can lock in an exclusive welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s clash between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs by activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer. By signing up here, you can bet $5 for seven consecutive days to secure $350 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code Upgrade for the NBA Finals

As the New York Knicks prepare to host the San Antonio Spurs, eligible new FanDuel customers can easily claim this exclusive welcome offer. Review the details of the promotion below before we start handicapping tonight’s matchup:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 10, 2026

There is nothing better than having extra capital to play with, and this promotion is the perfect way to build your bankroll during the NBA Finals. To get started, you just register your account and place a $5 real-money wager on tonight’s Knicks-Spurs matchup. The beauty of this offer? There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Whether you want to back the heavy favorites at home or take a swing on an underdog market to chase a bigger payout, any bet on the board is fair game.

To unlock the full reward, you just need to keep the momentum going by placing a $5 bet for seven consecutive days. Start with tonight’s ABC broadcast, ride it through the week’s NBA Finals slate, and FanDuel will automatically credit your account with $350 in bonus bets—regardless of whether your qualifying wagers win or lose.

Betting Lines for Game 4 on Wednesday

Before we lock in our wagers, let’s look at the consensus lines for tonight’s matchup at Madison Square Garden:

Market New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Moneyline -136 +115 Point Spread -2.5 (-107) +2.5 (-113) Total (O/U) Over 216.5 (-112) Under 216.5 (-107)

When I’m analyzing a game like this, I look closely at recent trends—and right now, they present a real chance for a nice pay day on both sides. The Knicks are riding high, going 4-1 over their last five games. They have been an absolute offensive powerhouse, boasting a 118.5 Offensive Rating while shooting a blistering 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

However, do not count out the Spurs on the spread. San Antonio is an impressive 6-2 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog over their last eight contests. We know the Spurs will have to dig deep into their bench tonight, as guard David Jones Garcia remains out for the season following ankle surgery.

If you are looking to utilize your daily $5 wager, here is exactly how much profit you stand to win on these straight bets:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the favored Knicks (-136) wins $3.68 , while backing the underdog Spurs (+115) nets you $5.75 in profit.

A $5 bet on the favored Knicks (-136) wins , while backing the underdog Spurs (+115) nets you in profit. Point Spread: A $5 wager on New York to cover the -2.5 spread (-107) yields $4.67. Conversely, taking San Antonio +2.5 (-113) to keep it close or win outright returns $4.42.

With the Knicks generating 117.6 points per game and the Spurs averaging 113.8, hammering the Over 216.5 might be the most enticing angle on the board. I’m placing these bets with confidence, and you can too.

How to Activate the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a straightforward process, and best of all, no FanDuel promo code is necessary to get in on the action.

To secure your bonus, just follow these simple steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on tonight’s Knicks vs. Spurs game, or any other eligible market. Remember, there is no odds limit for the first real-money wager, giving you total freedom to back a heavy favorite or hunt for an underdog payout. Keep Betting: Continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for 7 consecutive days.

As long as you meet the daily betting requirement, you are guaranteed to get paid out. All users will receive their $350 in bonus bets if they bet $5 a day for 7 days, giving us plenty of house money to try out more sophisticated wagers down the stretch.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.