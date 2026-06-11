FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus for Opening World Cup Group Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer gives you a real chance at a nice pay day during the World Cup. When new customers sign up here and bet just $5 a day for seven consecutive days, they will unlock $350 in bonus bets to use across the sportsbook. No code is needed to claim.

This exclusive sign-up promotion is incredibly flexible; we can use it for any of the multiple World Cup matchups on today’s June 11 slate—including Mexico facing South Africa and the Korea Republic taking on Czechia—as well as any other World Cup clash scheduled for this week.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 11, 2026

Available strictly to new FanDuel customers, this unique welcome offer is the perfect tool for our betting arsenal. To claim the reward, we just need to register a new account and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven straight days. Once those straightforward requirements are met, you will receive $350 in bonus bets.

First World Cup Games on Thursday

To get started, you can apply your initial qualifying wager to any of the matches on today’s betting board. Here is a look at the current odds for the upcoming World Cup slate:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Mexico vs. South Africa 3 pm ET Mexico -241 / Draw +350 / South Africa +700 O 2.5 (+113) / U 2.5 (-141) Korea Republic vs. Czechia 10 pm ET Korea Republic +163 / Draw +200 / Czechia +191 O 2.5 (+126) / U 2.5 (-156)

Because we are at the very beginning of the 2026 World Cup group stage, official tournament player statistics—such as top scorers and key individual performers—just aren’t available yet. When I’m handicapping these early matches without those player stats to lean on, I rely heavily on the morning line odds and expected match scripts to find our betting value across the slate. I’m placing these specific wagers to get my own daily $5 requirement rolling:

First, one of the safest bets we can make today is “keying” the host nation, Mexico, on the moneyline at -241. They are heavy favorites against South Africa, and backing them is a fantastic, straightforward way to activate your promo. A simple $5 wager on the Mexico moneyline (decimal odds 1.415) yields a total return of $7.08 (your $5 stake plus $2.08 in profit).

If you’re looking for a tighter, slightly more sophisticated matchup, I recommend stepping away from the moneyline and targeting the game totals. I love betting the Under 2.5 total goals (-156) in the clash between the Korea Republic and Czechia. Both teams feature incredibly balanced odds, which tells us the oddsmakers expect a highly contested, low-scoring affair. A $5 bet on the Under 2.5 (decimal odds 1.642) returns a total payout of $8.21.

Whether we back a heavy favorite or target a specific game total, placing these daily $5 wagers will put us on the fast track to securing those bonus bets.

How to Unlock the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Today

Taking advantage of this lucrative welcome offer is a seamless process, and you do not even need to manually enter a promo code to get started. Just follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before we dive into today’s World Cup action:

Sign Up: Click here to register your new account. Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more using your preferred payment method. Place Your Bets: Place a minimum $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you full flexibility to back a heavy favorite like Mexico or aim for a high-value underdog payout. Collect Your Bonus: After completing the daily $5 wagering requirement for seven days, you will be awarded $350 in Bonus Bets.

All users will receive their Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the final qualifying bet’s settlement. We can then use those bonus funds to wager on any remaining World Cup matchups or other sports markets offered on the platform.

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