FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Predictions Offer or $350 Sportsbook Bonus for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to capitalize on the World Cup can activate the latest FanDuel promo code to unlock $350 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 prediction bonus. Click here to sign up for the sportsbook offer.

This exclusive welcome offer allows first-time customers to secure bonus bets by wagering on multiple matchups, featuring Bosnia and Herzegovina taking on Switzerland, Qatar visiting Canada, and Korea Republic facing off against Mexico. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Predicts to get in on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers 2 Bonuses for the World Cup

Whether you are looking to back Mexico against Korea Republic, Canada against Qatar, or Switzerland taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina, you can take advantage of this lucrative sign-up bonus to boost your bankroll. Here is everything you need to know about claiming your bonus bets for the World Cup:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Prediction Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 18, 2026

Eligible new FanDuel customers can take advantage of this promotional offer without worrying about any odds restrictions on their initial real-money wager. There is no odds limit for your first qualifying bet, meaning you can back a heavy favorite or take a swing on a longshot. To claim the reward, simply place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, and FanDuel will credit your account with $350 in bonus bets to use throughout the World Cup.

As for the prediction market offer, new players on FanDuel Predicts can secure a $25 bonus. Simply create a new account, grab this bonus and start making predictions on the World Cup or any other available market.

Thursday World Cup Options

Here is the complete schedule and the latest FanDuel odds for the featured World Cup slate:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under 2.5) Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina -185 / +310 / +500 Over (-105) / Under (-115) Canada vs. Qatar -370 / +470 / +1000 Over (-148) / Under (+120) Mexico vs. Korea Republic +105 / +220 / +300 Over (+126) / Under (-154)

If you need some inspiration for your initial qualifying wager, the heavily favored Canadians offer a relatively safe bet at -370 on the moneyline against Qatar. Canada features an emerging attack led by Cyle Larin, who already has a goal to his name this tournament. For higher payouts, backing Mexico (+105) against the Korea Republic presents excellent value. Mexico has seen strong offensive output from Raul Jimenez (one goal, three shots on target) and Julian Quinones (one goal), though they face a tough test against a Korean squad powered by Hwang In-beom, who has contributed both a goal and an assist so far.

Another intriguing angle is backing the Over 2.5 total goals (-105) in the matchup between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swiss have a clinical finisher in Breel Embolo (one goal), while Jovo Lukic has found the back of the net for the Bosnians.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Because there is no promo code necessary to enter, eligible new users can get started right away. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer: