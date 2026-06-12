FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $350 Bonus for USA-Paraguay, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Nothing gets my blood pumping quite like World Cup soccer, and if you are looking to jump into the action, we’ve got a real chance for a nice pay day. Completely new users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer to claim an exciting welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Paraguay match. Sign up here and bet $5 for seven days and get $350 in bonus bets.

Whether you’re targeting today’s clash or betting across this weekend’s entire tournament slate, this is exactly how we start building our bankroll with confidence.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup

Before we start handicapping the match and the squads hit the pitch at Los Angeles Stadium, let’s break down exactly what we are working with. Here is the blueprint for this exclusive welcome offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 12, 2026

Strategy for the Welcome Bonus

For new FanDuel customers looking to level up their betting strategy during the World Cup, this is one of my absolute favorite promotions. To unlock that sweet $350 in bonus bets, you simply need to place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. Once you meet those daily requirements, you’ll have a serious arsenal of bonus funds to use across the sportsbook. Whether we are backing the USA or Paraguay, or spreading our daily wagers across the entire tournament slate, this provides exceptional value.

What makes this offer a standout for us punters is that there is absolutely no odds limit on your first real-money wager. That means we have the freedom to back heavy favorites for a safe floor, or take a shot on a massive tournament underdog if we are feeling bold. Just remember, this lucrative seven-day bet-and-get structure is exclusively for entirely new users registering with FanDuel.

Using Your Bonus for USA-Paraguay

If you immediately get in your first $5 bet, you’ll have a $50 bonus to use for the USA match. There are 3-way moneyline (USA win, Draw, or Paraguay win) and the over/under goal totals.

It also has added a special Super Boost for the game on Friday night, which begins at 9 pm ET at Sofi Stadium. Win up to $25 if the US has 1+ shots against Paraguay.

How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this bonus is incredibly straightforward, and you don’t even need to type in a specific FanDuel promo code to get started. Follow my personal checklist to activate your welcome offer:

Register and Sign Up: Create your completely new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. There are multiple payment methods, like debit cards, PayPal and Venmo. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: Fire off a minimum $5 bet per day for seven consecutive days. Remember, with no odds limit on your first real-money wager, you can pick any market that catches your eye. Claim Your Bonus: Once you complete the seven-day wagering requirement, FanDuel will award you $350 in bonus bets.

You will see those bonus bets land in your account within 72 hours of your bet settlement. From there, we can use those extra funds to chase bigger payouts across the rest of the World Cup or any other available sporting event.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.