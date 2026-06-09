FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 Sign-Up Bonus for Baseball, NHL Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with this FanDuel Predicts promo code offer and make any trade to collect a $25 sign-up bonus to use on baseball, basketball, NHL and more. Click here to sign up on iOS or click here to get started with an Android.

The purpose of this breakdown is to guide you through taking advantage of this promotion to secure a $25 sign-up bonus. This introductory bonus can be used to make predictions on marquee baseball matchups or Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Delivers $25 Sign-Up Bonus

Here are the essential details for claiming your sign-up bonus:

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code No Code Required New Customer Offer $25 sign-up bonus with any trade Offer Last Verified On June 9, 2026

To take advantage of this unique opportunity, new FanDuel Predicts customers simply need to create an account. Your $25 sign-up bonus is unlocked after successfully registering.

Once your account is active, you can immediately begin making trades on premier matchups. Your initial bonus can be used on prediction markets featuring Eric Lauer and the Dodgers facing off against Paul Skenes and the Pirates. Alternatively, you can direct your predictions toward the action in Cleveland, where the Yankees hand the ball to Gerrit Cole against Slade Cecconi and the Guardians.

New users can also utilize their $25 bonus on prediction markets for the highly anticipated NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final. This versatility allows you to build a diverse portfolio across the biggest championship events in sports.

Make Predictions on Baseball

Before entering the prediction markets, here is a look at the featured matchups and their market probabilities.

Matchup Win Probability LAD @ PIT LAD 49.8% / PIT 50.2% NYY @ CLE NYY 55.3% / CLE 44.7%

When deciding how to allocate your bonus, diving into the statistics reveals clear structural advantages. For the series in Cleveland, the Yankees present a strong statistical profile. New York boasts a superior offense hitting .242 with a .764 OPS and 331 total runs, compared to the Guardians’ .230 average, .688 OPS, and 277 runs. The Yankees also hold a distinct edge on the mound with a 3.27 team ERA versus Cleveland’s 3.78 mark.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers offer intriguing value against the Pirates in a matchup that the markets view as a near coin-flip. Los Angeles features a potent lineup hitting .262 with a .784 OPS and 345 runs scored. The Pirates trail in those categories with a .253 average, .735 OPS, and 333 runs. The Dodgers’ pitching staff has also been highly effective, carrying a 3.17 ERA against Pittsburgh’s 4.03 team ERA.

How to Activate This FanDuel Predicts Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock your $25 bonus: