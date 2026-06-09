FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 Sign-Up Bonus for Baseball, NHL Prediction Markets

Sign up with this FanDuel Predicts promo code offer and make any trade to collect a $25 sign-up bonus to use on baseball, basketball, NHL and more. Click here to sign up on iOS or click here to get started with an Android.
The purpose of this breakdown is to guide you through taking advantage of this promotion to secure a $25 sign-up bonus. This introductory bonus can be used to make predictions on marquee baseball matchups or Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Delivers $25 Sign-Up Bonus
Here are the essential details for claiming your sign-up bonus:
|FanDuel Predicts Promo Code
|No Code Required
|New Customer Offer
|$25 sign-up bonus with any trade
|Offer Last Verified On
|June 9, 2026
To take advantage of this unique opportunity, new FanDuel Predicts customers simply need to create an account. Your $25 sign-up bonus is unlocked after successfully registering.
Once your account is active, you can immediately begin making trades on premier matchups. Your initial bonus can be used on prediction markets featuring Eric Lauer and the Dodgers facing off against Paul Skenes and the Pirates. Alternatively, you can direct your predictions toward the action in Cleveland, where the Yankees hand the ball to Gerrit Cole against Slade Cecconi and the Guardians.
New users can also utilize their $25 bonus on prediction markets for the highly anticipated NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final. This versatility allows you to build a diverse portfolio across the biggest championship events in sports.
Make Predictions on Baseball
Before entering the prediction markets, here is a look at the featured matchups and their market probabilities.
|Matchup
|Win Probability
|LAD @ PIT
|LAD 49.8% / PIT 50.2%
|NYY @ CLE
|NYY 55.3% / CLE 44.7%
When deciding how to allocate your bonus, diving into the statistics reveals clear structural advantages. For the series in Cleveland, the Yankees present a strong statistical profile. New York boasts a superior offense hitting .242 with a .764 OPS and 331 total runs, compared to the Guardians’ .230 average, .688 OPS, and 277 runs. The Yankees also hold a distinct edge on the mound with a 3.27 team ERA versus Cleveland’s 3.78 mark.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers offer intriguing value against the Pirates in a matchup that the markets view as a near coin-flip. Los Angeles features a potent lineup hitting .262 with a .784 OPS and 345 runs scored. The Pirates trail in those categories with a .253 average, .735 OPS, and 333 runs. The Dodgers’ pitching staff has also been highly effective, carrying a 3.17 ERA against Pittsburgh’s 4.03 team ERA.
How to Activate This FanDuel Predicts Promo Code
Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock your $25 bonus:
- Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the FanDuel Predicts app.
- Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth).
- Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account meets all regulatory and legal requirements.
- Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is fully verified and you make a trade, your $25 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.
- Explore the Markets: Use your bonus to buy shares and make predictions on MLB games, the NBA Finals, or the Stanley Cup Final.