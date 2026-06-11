FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 Bonus for Baseball + Soccer Predictions Today (June 11)

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All new users can claim this FanDuel Predicts promo code offer to secure a $25 bonus to use for all baseball and soccer predictions today. Click here to sign up on iOS or click here to get started with an Android.













FanDuel Predicts Promo Code for $25 Bonus

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code No Promo Code Needed New FanDuel Predicts User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 11th, 2026

Claiming the FanDuel Predicts promo code is incredibly straightforward, unlocking a fantastic opportunity for new FanDuel Predicts customers. By registering today, you will instantly receive a $50 sign-up bonus to kickstart your predictions. We put a lot of stock in finding true value in the market, and this welcome bonus is perfectly timed for the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates clash, allowing you to use your $50 on entries featuring starting pitchers Justin Wrobleski and Mitch Keller, or any of the star-studded batters taking the field.

Before diving into the percentages, it goes without saying there are a few basic requirements. The platform makes it highly accessible for forward-looking baseball fans nationwide, as FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states. As long as you meet the standard age requirement—users must be at least 18 to play—you will be ready to lock in your $50 sign-up bonus and start making your predictions for the Dodgers and Pirates showdown.

Use FanDuel Predicts Bonus Today on Dodgers vs. Pirates

Matchup Game Winner Probability Los Angeles Dodgers 57.4% Pittsburgh Pirates 42.6% Chicago Cubs 58.2% Colorado Rockies 41.8% St. Louis Cardinals 43.3% New York Mets 56.7%

When looking for the most valuable prediction on the board, the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-24) hold clear statistical advantages over the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33). The Dodgers bring a formidable pitching staff into this matchup, boasting a collective 3.166 ERA and a 1.0688 WHIP. In contrast, the Pirates have struggled a bit more on the mound with a 4.107 team ERA and a 1.286 WHIP. At the plate, Los Angeles continues to outshine Pittsburgh, entering the game with a .264 team batting average and a .788 OPS compared to the Pirates’ .252 average and .732 OPS. With superior pitching and hitting metrics across the board, Los Angeles represents a strong moneyline consideration for your promotional trade.

How to Activate the FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a simple process. It is never too early to look ahead at the slate, just follow these quick steps:

Download the App: Head over to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device and download the official FanDuel Predicts app. Create and Register an Account: Open the app and begin the sign-up process. You will be asked to enter standard personal information, such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: To comply with standard security and legal requirements, you must provide proof of identification to verify your age and location. No Promo Code is Needed! Receive Your Bonus: Once your account registration and identity verification are complete, the $50 bonus will be automatically credited to your new account.

After completing these steps, your $50 sign-up bonus will be fully activated, giving you a valuable head start on making your data-driven predictions for today’s MLB action.