FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Claim $25 Bonus for Basketball, Baseball Games Monday

Use this FanDuel Predicts promo code offer here (iOS) and here (Andriod) to claim a $25 bonus to use for this weeks basketball and baseball games.
FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Overview
Before the Spurs and Knicks tip off, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of the current promotional offer and what you need to know:
|FanDuel Predicts Promo Code
|No Promo Code Needed
|New FanDuel Predicts User Offer
|$25 sign-up bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in the US
|Date Last Verified
|June 8th, 2026
As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to take on the New York Knicks, savvy fans and new FanDuel Predicts customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in maximizing your starting capital, and registering for an account secures you a $25 sign-up bonus to use while predicting the outcomes of this thrilling postseason clash.
This promotion is strictly available for new FanDuel Predicts customers. To be eligible to play and claim your $25 bonus, users must be at least 18 years of age. Additionally, FanDuel Predicts is accessible nationwide, meaning basketball fans across all 50 states can get in on the action and uncover market inefficiencies as the Knicks and Spurs battle it out on the hardwood.
Use FanDuel Predicts Bonus on Spurs vs. Knicks
Let’s look at the odds and implied probability to find where the true value lies in this matchup.
|Team
|Probability
|New York Knicks
|54.27%
|San Antonio Spurs
|45.73%
When deciding which side offers the most value, it does stand to reason to dig into their postseason analytics. A glance at the underlying statistics reveals two formidable squads, though New York clearly holds the upper hand in the metrics we care about most. The Knicks boast an impressive 17.4 Net Rating, compared to the Spurs’ still-solid 10.2 Net Rating. New York also edges out San Antonio on the glass, grabbing an elite 54.9% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) versus the Spurs’ 52.5%. We’ve seen time and time again that controlling the boards dictates the pace, justifying why the Knicks are priced as the outright favorite in this spot.
How to Redeem This FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer
If you are ready to get off the sidelines and lock in your predictions for the upcoming showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these quick steps to secure your $25 sign-up bonus before tip-off:
- Download the App: Search for and download the FanDuel Predicts app on your preferred mobile device.
- Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address).
- Verify Your Identity: To comply with platform regulations and secure your bankroll, you will be required to provide proof of identification during sign-up.
- No Promo Code is Needed
- Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is fully verified and registered with the promo code, you will receive your $25 bonus to use on predictions for the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup or any other eligible events on the board.