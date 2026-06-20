Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Unlock a $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN provides all new users with a $1,000 bonus to use on MLB and World Cup games Saturday. Click this link here to get started.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Conditions

Before placing your first wager and locking in your consensus odds on the upcoming Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves showdown, it is important to understand exactly how this sign-up offer works.

Here is a comprehensive overview of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details and the key terms and conditions required to claim your bonus:

Claiming the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

Offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate. Wagering Process: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

With two of the top teams in the National League squaring off, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is the perfect way to get in on the action and hunt for value. The Milwaukee Brewers (45-27) are sending Kyle Harrison to the mound to face off against veteran southpaw Chris Sale and the Atlanta Braves (46-27).

It is never too early to look at how a high-leverage matchup like this shifts the futures prices for the pennant, so if you want to back either of these strong squads, the current Fanatics sign-up promotion offers tremendous upside.

Here is everything you need to know about the current Fanatics Sportsbook MLB offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

If you are ready to back the Milwaukee Brewers or the Atlanta Braves in their upcoming showdown, claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: