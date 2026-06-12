Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for USA-Paraguay, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than handicapping a full slate of World Cup soccer, especially when we have a chance to build our bankrolls right out of the gate. New users can sign up here to unlock an incredible offer for today’s FIFA World Cup matches with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. Score up to $1,000 in FanCash over the next 10 days.

Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and start betting on today’s exciting World Cup matchups, whether you are keying in on Canada taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina or the highly anticipated clash between the USA and Paraguay. Your first bet for 10 straight days will be matched up to $100 in FanCash, giving us a massive runway to chase bigger payouts throughout the tournament.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for USA-Paraguay

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Score up to $1,000 in FanCash (First bet matched up to $100 for 10 straight days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 12, 2026

Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for the World Cup

Exclusive to new Fanatics Sportsbook customers, this welcome offer provides a guaranteed way to keep our action going strong during the FIFA World Cup. To qualify, simply create a new account with the promo code WTOPFAN, make a deposit, and place a first daily bet on odds of -500 or longer.

Here is why I love this strategy: instead of getting one lump sum, your first bet for 10 straight days will be matched up to $100 in FanCash. Whether you want to back Canada against Bosnia and Herzegovina today or place a wager on the USA battling Paraguay, Fanatics matches that first daily wager win or lose. It gives us the flexibility to spread our action across the tournament’s expansive schedule, picking our spots carefully each day without risking our entire bankroll up front.

Place Your First Bet on Friday

Today’s slate of FIFA World Cup action features two pivotal matchups

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina -123 +247 +373 O 2.5 (+128) / U 2.5 (-159) USA vs Paraguay +107 +220 +290 O 1.5 (-210) / U 1.5 (+169)

Match Notes & Analysis

Here is how I am reading the board for today’s matches:

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Opening their World Cup campaigns at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada is favored with a 51.8% win probability compared to a 20.9% chance for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadians are positioned as the home moneyline favorites (-123) in this critical Group A clash. If you are looking for a reliable anchor leg for a parlay, backing Canada on home soil gives us a real chance at a win.

Opening their World Cup campaigns at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada is favored with a 51.8% win probability compared to a 20.9% chance for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadians are positioned as the home moneyline favorites (-123) in this critical Group A clash. If you are looking for a reliable anchor leg for a parlay, backing Canada on home soil gives us a real chance at a win. USA vs Paraguay: Taking the pitch at 9 pm ET at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, CA, the USA enters with a 45.5% win probability against Paraguay (24.7%). Oddsmakers have set the total goals line at a incredibly tight 1.5. With the Over 1.5 juiced to -210, we are anticipating a hard-fought, defensive battle as both sides look to get on the board.

How to Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Claiming your bonus is a straightforward process, which is exactly what we want when we’re eager to start handicapping the slate. Just follow these simple steps to get started before today’s World Cup action kicks off:

Create an Account: Click here to register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure you input the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the registration process to lock in your $1,000 FanCash offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit funds using one of Fanatics’ secure payment methods so you are banked for the next 10 days of action. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: Find the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place your first wager of the day. Whether you are backing Canada on their home turf at Toronto Stadium against Bosnia and Herzegovina, or wagering on the USA as they host Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium, Fanatics Sportsbook will match your first bet for 10 straight days up to $100 in FanCash.

We are in this together, so let’s use these daily matches to lock in some smart, sophisticated bets and build that bankroll all tournament long.

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