Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can secure $1,000 in FanCash for any MLB game or the World Cup by signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. Click here to start signing up.

There are tons of MLB games to choose from on Tuesday, including Yankees vs. Tigers. This sign-up promotion is a bet match offer structured over 10 consecutive days, allowing new users on Fanatics Sportsbook to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for a potential total of $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB

Whether you are looking to back the Detroit Tigers or the New York Yankees, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provides a great opportunity to build your betting bankroll. You can view a quick breakdown of the promotional offer below:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2026

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days. Fanatics Sportsbook will match a daily wager of up to $100 in FanCash for each of those 10 consecutive days. Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from final payout calculations.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and claim this promotion. This offer is available only to individuals who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

MLB Betting Preview

Bettors can leverage the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on this specific MLB matchup by wagering on run lines, totals, or moneyline odds, earning a matched bet in FanCash regardless of the ticket’s outcome. Once accrued, this FanCash can be used on future MLB games or even other major global sporting events, such as the upcoming World Cup, making it a highly versatile bonus for new players.

Bet Type Detroit Tigers New York Yankees Spread +1.5 (-193) -1.5 (+158) Moneyline +117 -138 Total Runs Over 7.5 (+104) Under 7.5 (-125)

The New York Yankees enter this matchup leaning heavily on a powerful lineup that has produced strong offensive numbers this season. Ben Rice has been a major contributor for New York, tallying 22 home runs and 53 RBIs while maintaining an impressive .916 OPS across 294 at-bats.

On the visiting side, the Detroit Tigers look to spark their offense through the production of Dillon Dingler, who leads the club with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs to go along with a .262 batting average. Outfielder Riley Greene has also been a steady presence at the plate, pacing the team with a .285 batting average while driving in 34 runs and reaching base at a .377 clip.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 bonus for the upcoming series between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you successfully unlock the offer before the first pitch: