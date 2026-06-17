ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus via theScore Bet for World Cup, MLB Wednesday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to secure a $1,000 bonus, which comes via theScore Bet. Use this link here to get started, and start diving into all four World Cup games today.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Details

As a reminder for those tracking the structural market changes, ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, making this $1,000 Bet Reset offer exclusively available for new theScore Bet customers.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset via theScore Bet Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

With no opt-in required, new users can place a first cash wager on any available market—perhaps finding a live underdog in the upcoming clash between Colombia and Uzbekistan. If that initial wager loses, the platform will refund 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. While smart bettors might wager the full $1,000 to maximize the potential bonus value, it does stand to reason that you are free to bet a smaller amount and still receive the exact 100% match in bonus bets if your first bet goes south. If the qualifying first wager settles as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. From an analytical perspective, it is a massive advantage that they do not force a single lump-sum return. The bonus is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. Once received, these bonus bets must be used within seven days—plenty of time to hunt for a longshot or exploit shifting futures prices as the World Cup unfolds.

World Cup Betting Preview Wednesday, June 17th

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate is packed with compelling international matchups, offering plenty of opportunities to utilize this welcome offer.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Portugal vs. Congo DR 1:00 PM -360 / +450 / +1000 2.5 (-130 / +106) England vs. Croatia 4:00 PM -140 / +270 / +420 2.5 (+112 / -138) Ghana vs. Panama 7:00 PM +130 / +220 / +220 2.5 (+134 / -164) Uzbekistan vs. Colombia 10:00 PM +850 / +380 / -280 2.5 (-110 / -110)

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up for theScore Bet Bonus

Savvy bettors know that setting up your accounts early is key to capitalizing on sudden line movements. New users can easily activate this welcome offer to use on any matchup across today’s thrilling World Cup schedule. Rather than being restricted to a single matchup, you can apply this promotion to the multi-game slate, which features Portugal taking on Congo DR, England battling Croatia, Ghana hosting Panama, and Uzbekistan clashing with Colombia. And to reiterate a crucial operational note: ESPN BET transitioned to theScore Bet in December, so you will be utilizing theScore Bet platform to claim this specific offer. To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these simple steps to ensure you don’t leave any value on the table:

Download the App: Search for and download theScore Bet app on your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full legal name, physical address, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to officially unlock the offer. Place Your First Bet: Following the download, registration, and entry of the promo code WTOP, make an initial deposit. Finally, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available—including any of the World Cup games on the schedule today.

If your qualifying first wager comes up short, you get 100% of your stake refunded in bonus bets, letting you step right back into the market and hunt for the next profitable angle.