England says alleged protocol breach after Stokes and Atkinson at nightclub incident

LONDON (AP) — The England and Wales Cricket Board says it is investigating a breach of team protocols following the…

LONDON (AP) — The England and Wales Cricket Board says it is investigating a breach of team protocols following the first test against New Zealand.

The statement added, “Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

“We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second test will be made in due course.

The cricket regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.”

England beat New Zealand by 115 runs on Sunday at Lord’s, in the home team’s first test since January when it lost the Ashes series 4-1 in Australia.

Atkinson took 5-30 at Lord’s on the fourth and final day and captain Stokes also claimed a wicket.

The second test against New Zealand is not until June 17 at the Oval.

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