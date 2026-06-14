England loses another pacer for 2nd test vs NZ with Robinson injured after Stokes, Atkinson dropped

LONDON (AP) — England lost another fast bowler for its upcoming second cricket test against New Zealand at The Oval…

LONDON (AP) — England lost another fast bowler for its upcoming second cricket test against New Zealand at The Oval with Ollie Robinson ruled out Sunday with a knee injury.

Robinson took 7-77 overall in the series opener, which England won by 115 runs, and his absence comes after England captain Ben Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson were dropped Wednesday from the squad while they are under investigation following an incident in a nightclub.

Pacer Atkinson cleaned up New Zealand’s second innings in the first test with figures of 5-30 to clinch a hard-earned victory.

Robinson will stay with the squad and undergo rehab work on his knee ahead of the third and final test, starting June 25 at Trent Bridge. Uncapped Henry Crocombe has been called up as cover.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are looking into what it described as “a breach of team protocols” when Stokes and Atkinson were on a night out — following the first-test win at Lord’s last Sunday — during which a member of England’s security staff was reportedly struck by a rugby player from English club Saracens.

The saga has heaped more scrutiny on the professionalism and culture around England’s test team following a humiliating Ashes tour, after which a midnight curfew was reportedly imposed on England’s players and staff.

With the 35-year-old Stokes unavailable, Joe Root — England’s previous captain — will lead the team.

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