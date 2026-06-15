Egypt 1, Belgium 1

Egypt 1 0 — 1 Belgium 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Egypt, Ashour, (Salah), 20th minute. Second Half_2, Belgium,…

Egypt 1 0 — 1 Belgium 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Egypt, Ashour, (Salah), 20th minute.

Second Half_2, Belgium, Hany, (Meunier), 66th.

Goalies_Egypt, Mostafa Shoubir, Mohamed Elshenawy, Mahdy Soliman, Mohamed Alaa; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders.

Yellow Cards_Marawan Attia, Egypt, 13th; Castagne, Belgium, 14th; Ahmed Fatouh, Egypt, 34th; De Cuyper, Belgium, 75th.

Referee_Ramon Abatti Abel. Assistant Referees_Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis, Rafael Da Silva Alves, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.

A_66,775.

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