Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece shares an emotional moment with his family at the World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With his long blonde hair flowing in the wind, Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece made a…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With his long blonde hair flowing in the wind, Ecuador coach Sebastián Beccacece made a beeline for the stands.

The 45-year-old Argentine climbed up from the field to embrace his wife and other loved ones, while the yellow-clad World Cup fans within reach patted him on the back and tens of thousands around the stadium jumped and cheered.

The emotional moment after Gonzalo Plata scored the go-ahead goal against Germany on Thursday was the release of intense pressure the coach was mired in, criticized for what was veering toward Ecuador’s worst showing at a World Cup. Beccacece instead is being celebrated for helping get the South American country into the knockout stage — and he wants everyone else to celebrate, too.

“We came to life to feel,” Beccacece said through an interpreter after the 2-1 victory over an opponent that was heavily favored but already assured of first place in the group. “Sometimes we feel the pain of defeat but sometimes also the satisfaction of a victory. What is important is to strike a balance. This will not change my life. It will not. But we must indulge ourselves in this joy.”

Beccacece said he has fallen in love with Ecuador since taking the job and took joy in the style of his players making the country fall in love with them as a team. He also said there are things bigger than soccer in this world and that prioritizing family was most important.

“It’s all about understanding that life brings about these moments that you can share with your family, with your man, with your mom, with your sister, with your friends,” Beccacece said. “My dad is missing. He’s watching us from above. But, anyway, I think we need to celebrate these moments. I’m thinking of the Ecuadorian people, 19 million people celebrating hugging each other, having a beer and celebrating this historical victory.”

If not for Plata’s left-footed shot into the net after a header by Kevin Rodriguez off a corner kick from Pedro Vite, Ecuador was in danger of going home. A loss would have meant certain elimination, but even a draw would have made it mathematically near impossible to reach the round of 32.

Rodriguez was subbed into the game by Beccacece in the 64th minute and provided just the spark needed with the assist in the 77th. Beccacece called beating Germany a tipping point but did not want to be satisfied with only moving on.

He set the expectations even higher.

“Ecuador never got to the quarterfinals,” Beccacece said. “It would be beautiful if we qualified for the quarterfinal, wouldn’t it? Why not? Well, we work for that. I wish that we can do that as this team and these people deserve that.”

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