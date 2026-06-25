Ecuador 2, Germany 1

Germany 1 0 — 1 Ecuador 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Germany, Sane, (Wirtz), 2nd minute; 2, Ecuador, Angulo,…

Germany 1 0 — 1 Ecuador 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Germany, Sane, (Wirtz), 2nd minute; 2, Ecuador, Angulo, (Vite), 9th.

Second Half_3, Ecuador, Plata, (Rodriguez), 77th.

Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nuebel; Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Gonzalo Valle.

Yellow Cards_Hincapie, Ecuador, 43rd; Pavlovic, Germany, 44th; Franco, Ecuador, 50th; Plata, Ecuador, 89th.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Campbell-Kirk Waugh.

A_80,663.

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