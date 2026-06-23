Dream take on the Valkyries, aim for 5th straight win

Atlanta Dream (12-4, 7-2 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (10-7, 7-5 Western Conference) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (12-4, 7-2 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (10-7, 7-5 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries have gone 7-3 at home. Golden State averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Dream have gone 6-2 away from home. Atlanta leads the WNBA in inside scoring, averaging 43.6 points per game in the paint this season. Angel Reese leads them with 10.3 points per game in the paint.

Golden State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Valkyries. Gabby Williams is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jordin Canada is averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 94.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Tiffany Hayes: day to day (undisclosed), Ashten Prechtel: day to day (coach’s decision), Miela Sowah: day to day (coach’s decision), Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Dream: Aaliyah Nye: out (knee), Brionna Jones: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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