DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $200 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer, new players can bet $5 on the NBA Finals and get $200 in bonuses instantly. New players can click here to start the registration process.

This is the perfect opportunity for fans to secure a guaranteed bankroll boost before tip-off of Game 4. Additionally, this flexible welcome offer is not limited to the hardwood. Bettors can also apply their initial wager or bonus bets to daily action across the NHL playoffs and the MLB regular season with DraftKings.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in NBA Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2026

To take advantage of this compelling offer, you must be a new DraftKings customer. Simply create your account, make a deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup. It is important to note that to activate the offer, your qualifying wager must be placed on markets with odds of -500 or longer.

Once your initial bet is locked in, you will receive your bonus no matter what happens during the game. The $200 reward is distributed as eight individual $25 bonus bets, providing multiple opportunities to build your bankroll throughout the week. Bettors will need to act decisively to utilize their rewards, as the bonus bets expire exactly 7 days after issuance.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 216.5 (-112) Under 216.5 (-108)

Bettors analyzing recent momentum will note that the New York Knicks are 4-1 (.800) over their last five games. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have thrived when getting points, going 6-2 (.750) against the spread as an underdog over their last eight contests.

Through the first three games of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks are averaging 107.0 points and 46.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field. New York has utilized a balanced attack to maintain pressure on both ends of the floor.

The San Antonio Spurs are right on their heels in the series, averaging 104.7 points and 44.3 rebounds per contest. San Antonio has relied heavily on efficient two-point scoring, hitting 51% from inside the arc to offset a 32% mark from three-point range in the Finals. This sets the stage for a highly competitive, physical battle in the paint as both teams vie for the championship.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive offer is a straightforward and seamless process. No specific promo code is necessary during sign-up to unlock your rewards. Follow these clear steps to secure your bankroll boost:

Register Your Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook platform and create a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and ensure you meet legal betting requirements. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, proceed to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the sports markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup, or explore daily options in the NHL and MLB. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your $5 qualifying wager is officially locked in, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.

Whether you are backing the San Antonio Spurs as underdogs or riding with the New York Knicks as the favorites, this guaranteed $200 bonus ensures you start the NBA Finals action with a win.