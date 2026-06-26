DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Spain-Uruguay, World Cup, MLB Games

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This DraftKings promo code offer provides all new users with a $200 bonus to use on Friday’s World Cup slate, including a fun matchup between France and Norway. Start creating your profile using this link here.







DraftKings Promo Code for Instant $200 Bonus Friday

Before diving into today’s exciting international slate, new users should familiarize themselves with the details of this guaranteed welcome bonus.

Here is everything you need to know to claim your bonus bets ahead of kickoff:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 26th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the World Cup, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is the perfect way to build a bankroll for today’s FIFA World Cup action. To activate the promo, simply place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer on any eligible matchup, such as France vs. Norway or Senegal vs. Iraq. The primary benefit of this offer is that it is fully guaranteed—meaning the bonus is awarded no matter what happens during the match. Whether the initial $5 bet wins, loses, or results in a draw, the reward is secured.

Once the qualifying wager is placed, the $200 in bonus bets is paid out instantly as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows new users to spread their bonus across multiple games rather than risking it all on one outcome. Please note that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, giving users up to a week to deploy their credits on upcoming World Cup fixtures or other available betting markets.

Early World Cup Betting Preview via DraftKings

Today’s World Cup slate features four Round 3 matches, highlighted by a marquee group stage showdown between France and Norway. Both France and Norway enter their contest undefeated, carrying significant knockout round implications, while Senegal and Iraq battle to secure their first points of the tournament.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Norway vs France +360 +360 -160 O/U 3.5 (O: +124 / U: -152) Senegal vs Iraq -474 +600 +1100 O/U 3.5 (O: +126 / U: -154)

Odds as of June 26, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Norway vs. France : This highly anticipated clash sees two teams in exceptional form. France and Norway have both won their first two matches to sit at 2-0-0 with six points each. France’s defense has been stellar, conceding just one goal while scoring six. Norway, meanwhile, has netted seven goals but allowed three. Securing three points in this matchup provides either side with a massive advantage at the top of the standings.

: This highly anticipated clash sees two teams in exceptional form. France and Norway have both won their first two matches to sit at 2-0-0 with six points each. France’s defense has been stellar, conceding just one goal while scoring six. Norway, meanwhile, has netted seven goals but allowed three. Securing three points in this matchup provides either side with a massive advantage at the top of the standings. Senegal vs. Iraq: This match pits two teams struggling to find their footing. Both Senegal and Iraq sit at the bottom of the group with 0-0-2 records and zero points. Senegal’s form has been slightly better offensively with three goals scored compared to Iraq’s single goal, though both defenses have struggled significantly. Senegal has allowed six goals so far, while Iraq has conceded seven.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up for World Cup Today

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of today’s World Cup matches is a quick, straightforward process. One of the biggest perks of this offer is that no manual promo code is necessary to enter—simply following the correct registration steps automatically applies the bonus to a new account.

To ensure the $200 in bonus bets is secured, follow this step-by-step guide:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook. Users are prompted to provide standard personal information to verify their identity, such as a name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Make a Deposit: Once the account is verified, head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure payment methods, including major credit/debit cards, online banking, and PayPal. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 on any eligible matchup. Claim Your Bonus: Regardless of whether the initial $5 bet wins, loses, or ends in a draw, DraftKings instantly credits the account with $200 in bonus bets as soon as the wager is placed.

With the account loaded with bonus bets, new users are fully equipped to dive into the rest of the day’s international soccer action.