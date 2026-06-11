DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Czechia-South Korea, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on the World Cup. Placing that bet will be enough to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to start signing up.

Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with DraftKings Sportsbook. The World Cup kicks off on Thursday and soccer fans can start making picks on all the action. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 World Cup Bonus

Before Korea Republic and Czechia face off on the World Cup stage, make sure you know exactly how to claim your welcome bonus. Here is a clear breakdown of the promotional offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus Instantly Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2026

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is a practical way to build your bankroll for the World Cup slate. To qualify, you simply need to place a $5 wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you choose to back Korea Republic, Czechia, or another squad, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets instantly regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.

Your $200 reward is paid out systematically as eight separate $25 bonus bets. Once issued, these bonus bets will expire after seven days. Beyond the soccer pitch, DraftKings offers comprehensive betting markets for the NHL, NBA, and MLB, giving you plenty of flexibility to use your bonus bets across multiple professional leagues within that one-week window.

Czechia vs. Korea Republic Odds, Analysis

Korea Republic will take on Czechia in an opening Round 1 matchup of the World Cup. The contest is scheduled to kick off on June 12, 2026, at 02:00 UTC in Zapopan, Mexico. Both nations will be looking to secure crucial early points to establish a strong foundation to begin their World Cup campaigns.

Bet Type Korea Republic Draw Czechia Moneyline +170 +205 +195

Adding to the intrigue of this group stage clash is the complete lack of familiarity between the two squads. Although this Czechia-Korea Republic series is tied up 1-1-1 all-time, this will be the first meeting between these countries in the World Cup. Korea Republic is a slight favorite, but this game is a complete toss-up.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Get Started

Getting started with DraftKings and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. There is no manual promo code necessary during sign-up to unlock this offer. Follow these clear steps to activate your bonus ahead of the World Cup: