DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Brazil-Japan, World Cup Games

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All new users can sign up with the DraftKings promo code offer to take home an instant $200 bonus, and dive into a fun round of World Cup action today. Use this link here to get started.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Monday

Before we dive into the day’s matches, let’s get that welcome bonus locked in. Claiming your offer is quick and straightforward. Review the key details of this promotion below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 29th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Available strictly for new DraftKings customers, this exciting promo is the perfect way to get in the trenches for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. To claim the offer, simply sign up and place a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer. You can apply this first bet to any of our highly anticipated Round of 32 matchups. The absolute best part of this DraftKings promo code? It is fully guaranteed. We get the bonus no matter what the final score is or whether our initial ticket cashes.

Once your qualifying wager is placed, your $200 in bonus bets is distributed evenly, paid out as eight $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it allows us to spread our wagers—maybe keying a heavy favorite in a parlay or trying an exact score exotic bet—across multiple matches as the action unfolds. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so make sure to log in and use your tokens on the tournament’s upcoming rounds before time runs out.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 slate features three pivotal knockout stage matches, headlined by international heavyweights like Brazil, Germany, and the Netherlands. With a spot in the Round of 16 on the line, these win-or-go-home fixtures offer plenty of intrigue for us soccer bettors looking to capitalize on our DraftKings welcome bonus.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Brazil vs Japan -135 +270 +400 O/U 2.5 (O: +105 / U: -130) Germany vs Paraguay -275 +400 +800 O/U 2.5 (O: -140 / U: +110) Netherlands vs Morocco +130 +210 +250 O/U 2.5 (O: +115 / U: -145)

Odds as of June 29, 2026 at 8:17 AM ET from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Brazil vs. Japan: Brazil enters the knockout phase undefeated (two wins, one draw) with a stellar +6 goal differential and recent WWD form. Japan is also unbeaten after group play (one win, two draws) and has scored seven goals so far. But let’s be honest, they face a really tough test as sizable +400 underdogs on the moneyline against this South American powerhouse.

Brazil enters the knockout phase undefeated (two wins, one draw) with a stellar +6 goal differential and recent WWD form. Japan is also unbeaten after group play (one win, two draws) and has scored seven goals so far. But let’s be honest, they face a really tough test as sizable +400 underdogs on the moneyline against this South American powerhouse. Germany vs. Paraguay: Germany arrives as the heaviest favorite on today’s morning line (-275). Despite a minor group stage blemish resulting in a 2-0-1 record, the Germans boast an explosive attack that netted 10 goals in three matches. Paraguay (one win, one draw, one loss) barely scraped through the opening stage with a negative goal differential (-2), managing just two goals for the entire tournament thus far.

Germany arrives as the heaviest favorite on today’s morning line (-275). Despite a minor group stage blemish resulting in a 2-0-1 record, the Germans boast an explosive attack that netted 10 goals in three matches. Paraguay (one win, one draw, one loss) barely scraped through the opening stage with a negative goal differential (-2), managing just two goals for the entire tournament thus far. Netherlands vs. Morocco: This clash projects to be the most competitive matchup of the day. Both sides mirror each other with undefeated records (two wins, one draw) and identical WWD group stage form. The Netherlands flexed more offensive firepower early on with 10 goals scored compared to Morocco’s 6, making the Dutch slight +130 favorites to advance.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus before today’s World Cup action gets underway is a simple, streamlined process. Whether you plan to back Germany against Paraguay or wager on the highly anticipated clash between the Netherlands and Morocco, follow these steps to secure your bonus bets and set yourself up for a nice pay day: