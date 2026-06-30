DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant MLB, World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the latest DraftKings promo code offer here, then unlock a $200 instant bonus for any MLB or World Cup matchup tonight by placing a $5 wager on the app.

DraftKings Promo Cod: $200 MLB, World Cup Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 30th, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to dive into today’s MLB slate can secure an immediate payout with this updated welcome offer. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any matchup—such as Pirates vs. Phillies, Tigers vs. Yankees, or Padres vs. Cubs—you will unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly. Unlike standard offers, this payout is guaranteed regardless of your initial bet’s outcome. However, your first wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -300 or +150) to qualify for the promotion.

The $200 bonus will be credited to your account as eight $25 bonus bets. This fractional structure is a good recipe for success, allowing you to diversify your wagers across multiple games or different angles throughout the week rather than risking the entire bonus on a single outcome. Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after seven days.

DraftKings MLB Tuesday Markets

Whether you are looking to back a heavy home favorite based on pitching metrics or find implied probability value on an underdog, tonight’s slate offers several intriguing angles. Here is a look at the latest odds for key upcoming matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies PHI -227 / PIT +185 8.5 Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees NYY -115 / DET -104 7.0 San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs CHC -156 / SD +129 11.5

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies The Phillies (47-38) enter tonight as heavy -227 moneyline favorites, supported by strong underlying metrics. They are sending Cristopher Sánchez to the mound, who has operated as an elite run preventer this season. Across 110 innings pitched, Sánchez boasts a brilliant 2.13 ERA. He will be up against Pittsburgh’s Bubba Chandler, who brings a 4.50 ERA into this contest for the 43-42 Pirates. If you are looking to use your promo on a statistically reliable favorite, the Phillies present a highly probable outcome behind their ace.

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees This matchup in the Bronx offers a much tighter pricing model. The Yankees (48-36) are narrow -115 favorites against the struggling Tigers (36-49). It is arguably the best pitching duel of the night, as two-time reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will face the current frontrunner to win the award this year in Cam Schlittler. With a low game total of 7.0 runs, the market accurately projects this as a tightly contested pitcher’s duel where baserunners will be scarce.

World Cup Action on the Pitch

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the diamond, tonight’s slate also features high-stakes World Cup matchups with France vs. Sweden and Mexico vs. Ecuador. Utilizing your $200 in bonus bets on the pitch allows you to target 3-way moneylines, goal totals, and specific player props as the soccer schedule heats up.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer

Securing this instant welcome offer is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these standardized steps to properly register your account and claim your bonus: