Dingler’s late RBIs, Vierling’s bloop single help Tigers sweep White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler homered and drove in the tying run in the ninth before Matt Vierling’s bloop single…

DETROIT (AP) — Dillon Dingler homered and drove in the tying run in the ninth before Matt Vierling’s bloop single finished off Detroit’s comeback in the 10th as the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday.

Detroit trailed 3-1 after seven innings, but Dingler hit a homer in the eighth and the game-tying single in the ninth.

Tristan Peters put Chicago up 4-3 with a sacrifice fly in the 10th off Will Vest (3-4). Riley Greene led off the bottom of the inning with a single off Brandon Eisert (1-1) to put runners on the corners. Spencer Torkelson’s base hit tied the game.

Colt Keith hit a grounder to first, and Jacob Gonzalez threw to the plate when Greene was holding third. That loaded the bases and brought Jordan Hicks out of the Chicago bullpen. Vierling hit a flare into shallow right field and Braden Montgomery couldn’t make the diving catch.

Chicago was one out away from winning the game in the ninth. Seranthony Domínguez retired the first two batters before Jahmai Jones, who was 0-for-16 against right-handed pitching this season, beat out an infield single to keep the game going. Kevin McGonigle singled to move Jones to third, and Dingler tied the game with a grounder between third and short.

Kerry Carpenter hit a hard grounder down the first-base line, but Gonzalez made a sprawling play to force extra innings.

Peters had two hits, drove in two runs and scored for Chicago, which have lost five of six.

Chicago starter Davis Martin allowed one run on five hits and three walks.

Keider Montero, starting in place of Justin Verlander after his return was delayed by a hamstring pull, allowed three runs in seven innings.

Montero retired the first 13 batters before Montgomery beat out a slow grounder to third.

The Tigers ended the scoreless tie in the fifth. Colt Keith singled, stole second and scored on Zach McKinstry’s two-out base hit to center.

Chicago, though, took the lead in the sixth. Peters led off with a single and Luisangel Acuña followed with his first home run of the season.

The White Sox made it 3-1 on Peters’ RBI double in the seventh, but Dingler led off the eighth with his 18th homer to pull Detroit within a run.

Up next

White Sox: Return home for a three-game divisional series against the Cleveland Guardians. LHP Anthony Kay (6-2, 4.61) is scheduled for Monday’s opener against RHP Gavin Williams (9-4, 3.83).

Tigers: Remain home to open a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Monday. LHP Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.09) is scheduled to start the opener against Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (2-1, 2.57).

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