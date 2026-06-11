Díaz and Burger lead the Rangers to a 6-4 win over the Royals in 10 innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers defeated…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Jake Burger came off the bench and tied the score twice for the Rangers in the late innings, with a home run in the seventh and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. He entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth and finished 2 for 2 with a walk and a run.

Díaz’s one-out double off Alex Lange (0-3) in the 10th scored automatic runner Ezequiel Duran from second base to give Texas a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Jung drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in another run.

Jakob Junis (1-1) struck out three in two hitless innings for the win. Jacob Latz escaped a big jam in the bottom of the 10th for his 10th save.

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