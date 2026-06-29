Diamondbacks start 3-game series at home against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (35-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-42, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (35-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-42, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-7, 5.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -138, Giants +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 41-42 record overall and a 24-17 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 19-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 35-48 record overall and a 17-26 record in road games. The Giants have gone 17-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .278 batting average, and has 17 doubles, 10 triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 43 RBIs. Gabriel Moreno is 12 for 35 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 17 doubles, six triples and three home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 15 for 40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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