Diamondbacks sign two-way Korean prospect Jun-Sang Eom to deal with $1.5 million signing bonus

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and South Korean two-way prospect Jun-Sang Eom have agreed to a deal during the…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and South Korean two-way prospect Jun-Sang Eom have agreed to a deal during the international signing period that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old shortstop and right-handed pitcher is one of the top amateur prospects in South Korea. He was at Arizona’s Chase Field before the D-backs’ game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Eom was the starting shortstop for the 2025 WBSC South Korea U-18 national team as a 17-year-old and was recognized as one of the ‘Big 3’ high school prospects for the 2026 Korea Baseball Organization rookie draft.

There are three Korean players who have spent time in the big leagues this season, including Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, Braves infielder Ha-Seong Kim and Dodgers infielder Hyeseong Kim.

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AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this story.

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