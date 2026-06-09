Diamondbacks aim to break road skid, take on the Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-31, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (31-35, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-31, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (31-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (6-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -128, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Miami Marlins looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Miami is 31-35 overall and 20-16 in home games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Arizona has a 34-31 record overall and a 13-17 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 24-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 11 doubles, four triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 9 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 10 home runs, 32 walks and 31 RBIs while hitting .285 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 11 for 36 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .199 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: day-to-day (thigh), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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