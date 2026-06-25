Devers, Bericoto homer in ninth inning, Giants rally past A’s 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a tying home run leading off the ninth and Victor Bericoto connected one…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a tying home run leading off the ninth and Victor Bericoto connected one out with a drive over the center-field fence, sending the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory against the Athletics on Wednesday night.

Devers and Bericoto connected off Elvis Alvarado (3-3), who blew the save. Erik Miller (1-0) pitched the top of the ninth for the win.

Max Muncy homered for the A’s with two outs in the eighth to break up a scoreless game.

Hogan Harris struck out two in the seventh then Luis Medina walked two batters in the bottom of the eighth before getting through the inning by striking out Bryce Eldridge and Casey Schmitt.

Giants starter Tyler Mahle carried a no-hit bid into the fifth before Jacob Wilson’s soft liner to right with one out in the inning.

Mahle retired the first nine A’s hitters in order then walked Henry Bolte to begin the fourth before getting Nick Kurtz to ground into a double play and a flyball by Shea Langeliers to have still faced the minimum.

In the fifth, Wilson tried to score on Lawrence Butler’s liner to second but was thrown out at home.

Mahle returned from his rehab assignment to start after missing 23 games with a strained left hamstring. The right-hander hadn’t pitched since facing Arizona on May 26 and lost his last three starts before the injury.

A’s starter Gage Jump struck out the side in order in the first and the rookie finished with a career-high nine Ks with one walk and three hits allowed over five solid innings.

The Giants clinched their first winning series at home since taking two of three against the White Sox from May 22-24.

Schmitt had his streak of seven straight multi-hit games snapped — the longest such streak by the Giants since Marco Scutaro did so in seven consecutive contests from May 7-14, 2013.

San Francisco second baseman Luis Arráez was held out of the lineup after he fouled a ball off his right foot during a 3-1 win Tuesday night.

Up next

LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.55 ERA) was set to pitch the series finale Thursday opposite Giants RHP Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.15).

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