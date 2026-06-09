Denny Hamlin rallies for second straight worst-to-first win and F1’s Antonelli extends win streak

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Track: Pocono Raceway.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO).

Last year: Capitalizing on a fuel-saving strategy, Chase Briscoe secured his first win of the season by holding off teammate Denny Hamlin late.

Last race: Denny Hamlin rallied from the rear for his second straight worst-to-first victory, tying the late Kyle Busch for ninth place on the Cup Series career wins chart.

Next race: June 21, San Diego.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

MillerTech Battery 250 presented by KOA

Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Track: Pocono Raceway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 11:35 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Connor Zilisch captured his first career oval victory as team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. won in his debut as crew chief atop the pit box.

Last race: Justin Allgaier passed rookie Brent Crews with 20 laps remaining at Nashville Superspeedway to claim his 32nd career victory and fourth win of the season.

Next race: June 20, San Diego.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim withstood a final-lap surge from teammate Kaden Honeycutt to earn his third victory in just six starts.

Next race: June 19, San Diego.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

MSC Cruises Gran Premio de Barcelona-Catalunya

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Track: Circuit de Barcelona.

Race Distance: 66 laps, 190.9 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Pole-sitter Oscar Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 finish to secure his fifth win of the season, further extending his standings lead over teammate Lando Norris.

Last race: Kimi Antonelli extended his win streak and standings lead with his fifth consecutive win in a race that was suspended on the 68th lap for track repairs.

Next race: June 28, Spielberg, Austria.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Josef Newgarden secured his second win of the season in a race that saw intense late-race battles and weather delays.

Next race: June 21, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Dragway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 6 p.m., qualifying, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, noon.

Next race: June 28, Norwalk, Ohio.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

RACEFEST SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIP

WORLD OF OUTLAWS PREMIER CHEVY DEALERS CLASH

RACEFEST SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIP

WORLD OF OUTLAWS PREMIER CHEVY DEALERS CLASH

Next race: June 17 – 22.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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