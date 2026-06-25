Day 15 of the World Cup includes group-stage finales for United States and Germany, in photos

The United States plays its final World Cup group-stage match having already won Group D, with Christian Pulisic hoping to…

The United States plays its final World Cup group-stage match having already won Group D, with Christian Pulisic hoping to return against winless Turkey. The other Group D match pits Paraguay against Australia. Meanwhile, Ecuador faced Germany and Curaçao met Ivory Coast in Group E, while the Netherlands faced Tunisia and Japan took on Sweden in wide-open Group F.

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