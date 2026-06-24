Dallas visits Las Vegas after Bueckers’ 27-point game

Dallas Wings (11-6, 6-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (12-5, 9-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (11-6, 6-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (12-5, 9-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings takes on the Las Vegas Aces after Paige Bueckers scored 27 points in the Wings’ 112-110 overtime victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Aces have gone 9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas averages 23.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Chelsea Gray with 7.3.

The Wings are 6-4 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks seventh in the WNBA scoring 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Jessica Shepard averaging 10.4.

Las Vegas averages 89.2 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 84.9 Dallas allows. Dallas averages 89.4 points per game, 3.6 more than the 85.8 Las Vegas gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 96-66 on June 16. Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points to help lead the Wings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is scoring 25.1 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 19.5 points and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Bueckers is averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Wings. Shepard is averaging 15.9 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 90.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg), Chennedy Carter: day to day (illness), Janiah Barker: day to day (leg).

Wings: Alanna Smith: day to day (face), Alysha Clark: day to day (leg), Odyssey Sims: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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