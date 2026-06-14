Dallas faces Las Vegas following Ogunbowale’s 22-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (10-3, 7-3 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-5, 4-3 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (10-3, 7-3 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-5, 4-3 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays the Las Vegas Aces after Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points in the Dallas Wings’ 84-83 loss to the Portland Fire.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference games is 4-3. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 8.2.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference games is 7-3. Las Vegas ranks eighth in the WNBA giving up 86.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Dallas makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Las Vegas has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 95-87 on May 29, with Azzi Fudd scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shepard is averaging 13.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 26.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 15.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Paige Bueckers: out (ankle), Odyssey Sims: out (ankle).

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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