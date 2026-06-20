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Curacao 0, Ecuador 0

The Associated Press

June 20, 2026, 10:02 PM

Curacao 0 0 0
Ecuador 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Curacao, Eloy Room, Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch; Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Gonzalo Valle.

Yellow Cards_Alcivar, Ecuador, 38th; Bacuna, Curacao, 39th; Bacuna, Curacao, 53rd; Comenencia, Curacao, 56th; Gaari, Curacao, 75th; Kastaneer, Curacao, 90th+1.

Referee_Ning Ma. Assistant Referees_Fei Zhou, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Fu Ming. 4th Official_Campbell-Kirk Waugh.

A_68,598.

___

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