Cubs take on the Rockies after Crow-Armstrong hit for the cycle

Colorado Rockies (27-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-35, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05…

Colorado Rockies (27-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-35, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.20 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Edward Cabrera (4-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -200, Rockies +162; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs meet the Colorado Rockies after Pete Crow-Armstrong hit for the cycle against the Rockies on Monday.

Chicago has a 38-35 record overall and a 21-15 record in home games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado has a 13-26 record on the road and a 27-46 record overall. The Rockies have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .408.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crow-Armstrong has 12 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 10 for 31 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Troy Johnston has a .316 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 21 doubles and three home runs. Willi Castro is 15 for 40 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 3-7, .290 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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