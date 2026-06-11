Cubs come into matchup against the Rockies on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (34-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-42, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 3:10…

Chicago Cubs (34-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-42, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Edward Cabrera (3-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -173, Rockies +144; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 26-42 overall and 14-19 at home. The Rockies have a 12-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has gone 14-19 on the road and 34-34 overall. The Cubs have a 16-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston has 19 doubles and two home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 10 for 36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 17 for 42 with a double, a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .276 batting average, 7.30 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jake McCarthy: day-to-day (illness), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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