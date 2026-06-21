Contreras rips 3-run homer in 8-run inning as Gasser ends drought in Brewers’ 9-4 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras had four hits, including a three-run homer in Milwaukee’s eight-run second inning, and the Brewers…

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras had four hits, including a three-run homer in Milwaukee’s eight-run second inning, and the Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

Sal Frelick added a two-run double off Bryce Elder (5-5) as the Brewers matched their season high for most runs in an inning. They also scored eight runs in the sixth inning of a 13-2 win over Arizona on April 28.

After blowing a ninth-inning lead in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Braves, Milwaukee salvaged one win in the three-game series between NL division leaders.

Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser (1-3) earned his first win since May 15, 2024, against Arizona. Gasser allowed two runs and four hits and one walk. His seven strikeouts and six innings matched career highs.

Atlanta’s Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer off Chad Patrick in the ninth. Mauricio Dubón had three hits for the Braves.

Elder gave up 12 hits and eight runs in six innings. He has allowed a combined 22 hits and 14 runs in his past two starts, including six runs in four innings in an 8-1 loss at the New York Mets on June 14.

The Brewers sent 11 batters to the plate in the second. Contreras opened the inning with a single before adding the homer into the Brewers’ bullpen behind the left-field wall.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.60), who landed on the injured list on May 1 with right shoulder inflammation after a drop in velocity, is expected to return to the rotation when Milwaukee opens a series at Cincinnati on Monday night against RHP Brady Singer (3-6, 5.32).

Braves: RHP Grant Holmes (4-3, 4.33) is scheduled to face RHP Michael King (4-6, 3.60) when Atlanta opens a series at San Diego.

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