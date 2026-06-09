Connecticut takes on Toronto on 3-game skid

Connecticut Sun (2-11, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (6-5, 2-2 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (2-11, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (6-5, 2-2 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun heads into the matchup against Toronto Tempo after losing three in a row.

The Tempo are 2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Sun are 0-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

Toronto scores 88.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 88.2 Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 76.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 87.8 Toronto allows to opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Sykes is averaging 20.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Burke is averaging 6.6 points for the Sun. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 10.0 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 6-4, averaging 90.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: day to day (shoulder), Kiki Rice: out (ankle).

Sun: Brittney Griner: out (ribs), Aneesah Morrow: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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