Congo DR 1, Portugal 1

Congo DR 1 0 — 1 Portugal 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Portugal, Neves, (Neto), 6th minute; 2, Congo…

Congo DR 1 0 — 1 Portugal 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Portugal, Neves, (Neto), 6th minute; 2, Congo DR, Wissa, (Masuaku), 45th+5.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Congo DR, Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva.

Yellow Cards_Silva, Portugal, 13th; Mbemba, Congo DR, 32nd; Semedo, Portugal, 88th; Araujo, Portugal, 90th+2.

Referee_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim. Assistant Referees_Taleb Salem Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Khamis Mohammed Al Marri. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.

A_68,777.

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