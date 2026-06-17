Congo DR 1, Portugal 1

|Congo DR
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Portugal
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Portugal, Neves, (Neto), 6th minute; 2, Congo DR, Wissa, (Masuaku), 45th+5.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Congo DR, Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva.
Yellow Cards_Silva, Portugal, 13th; Mbemba, Congo DR, 32nd; Semedo, Portugal, 88th; Araujo, Portugal, 90th+2.
Referee_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim. Assistant Referees_Taleb Salem Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Khamis Mohammed Al Marri. 4th Official_Abongile Tom.
A_68,777.
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