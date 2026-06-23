Cole Young hits a two-run home run in the seventh to lift Mariners to a 3-2 victory over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cole Young hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning in his first major league game…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cole Young hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning in his first major league game in his hometown to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old second baseman’s drive into the right-field bleachers kept the Mariners in first place in the AL West with a 41-39 record. Young grew up in Pittsburgh’s northern suburbs and starred at North Allegheny High School.

The Mariners’ other run came in the fourth inning when Cal Raleigh led off with a solo shot off Mitch Keller (5-5). That ended a streak of 64 plate appearances since Raleigh’s last homer on April 27.

Raleigh has just eight home runs this season after hitting a major league-high 60 last year. He was on the injured list with an oblique strain from May 14-June 15.

Young’s home run enabled George Kirby (6-7) to end a five-game losing streak and win for the first time in eight starts. Kirby allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings, allowing eight hits, striking out five and walking two.

Andrés Muñoz pitched a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Keller remained winless in his last five starts as he gave up three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead on an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna in the second inning and a throwing error by third baseman J.P. Crawford in the third.

Crawford and Josh Naylor had two hits each for the Mariners. The Pirates got two hits each from Brandon Lowe and Nick Gonzales.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (6-5. 3.94 ERA) faces RHP Braxton Ashcraft (6-3, 3.18) on Wednesday night.

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