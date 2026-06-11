Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick For World Cup, MLB Games Today

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new account with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here gives you a $100 deposit match and a free pick in time for today’s World Cup and MLB action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 11th, 2026 by WTOP

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a structural advantage for new Chalkboard customers looking to increase their starting bankroll. By signing up, eligible users who meet the age requirements in a participating state will receive a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100. Chalkboard also includes a free pick, which functions as a complimentary leg in a parlay that automatically takes a player to go over a specific projection. This free pick is repeatedly available until you make your first winning entry with Chalkboard.

This is an optimal tool for today’s action. For example, you could apply this free pick to Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller’s strikeout projection, or back Atlanta Braves veteran Martín Pérez against the Chicago White Sox. Whether targeting the MLB slate or one of today’s World Cup matches, this promotional offer provides a measurable head start.

Chalkboard MLB Projections Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Justin Wrobleski N/A 4.5 Mitch Keller N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 1.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 1.5 N/A Marcell Ozuna 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A Ryan Ward 0.5 N/A

Examining the starting pitching, Justin Wrobleski takes the mound with a strikeout projection of 4.5. His underlying metrics show he has the ability to exceed this projection. Conversely, Mitch Keller shares the same 4.5 strikeout line, but he faces a tall task against the Dodgers’ formidable lineups.

On the offensive side, top-tier talents like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts all face a total hits line of 1.5. Multi-hit games are hard to come by, so taking the over for any brings risk.

For a higher-probability leg, targeting players with a 0.5 hit line is a pragmatic strategy. Kyle Tucker, Max Muncy and Marcell Ozuna boast strong projections to record a hit tonight if you are looking to construct a safer entry.

Today’s World Cup Matches

Beyond the diamond, today’s sports slate also features the start of the World cup. Applying the offer to these contests can uncover additional value alongside your MLB entries.

Mexico vs. South Africa

South Korea vs. Czechia

Redeem Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Activating the Chalkboard welcome offer here requires a precise, straightforward process. Registration mandates standard personal information—such as your legal name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm you meet regional age and location requirements. During this sign-up phase, you must enter promo code WTOP to properly qualify for the promotion.

Once verified, navigate to the cashier interface to make your initial deposit via one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To capture the full $100 maximum bonus value, you must deposit $100. This triggers the 100% deposit match, instantly crediting your account with an additional $100 in bonus funds. However, depositing the maximum is not mandatory; Chalkboard will match 100% of any eligible initial deposit amount you choose, effectively doubling your bankroll before you construct your first entry.