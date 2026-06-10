Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For MLB Picks (June 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, you will receive a $100 deposit match opportunity and a free pick for MLB matchups like Yankees vs. Guardians, Phillies vs. Blue Jays and more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For MLB Tuesday Slate

With a data-rich slate of baseball scheduled, it is the ideal moment to build your entries.

To help you maximize your expected value, here is the structural breakdown of the current Chalkboard sign-up offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Verified On June 10th, 2026 by WTOP

New Chalkboard customers who meet the regional age requirements can capitalize on this welcome offer to gain an immediate mathematical edge. By entering the promo code WTOP, users receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. This immediate boost to your bankroll provides the flexibility needed to explore the platform’s player projections and construct data-backed entries.

In addition to the deposit match, the welcome offer includes a valuable free pick. This promotion allows users to take a player to go over a specific line, effectively acting as a guaranteed win on one leg of a parlay. This can be reused until you construct your first winning entry on Chalkboard.

While the MLB slate offers extensive statistical value, bettors can also apply this structural advantage to the hardwood. Utilizing your deposit match or free pick on Game 4 of the NBA Finals today between the Spurs and Knicks provides another high-leverage opportunity to deploy your bonus funds.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have claimed your deposit match and free pick, you can begin analyzing the board. Chalkboard offers a massive selection of player props, and tonight’s slate is headlined by individuals with highly exploitable underlying metrics.

Here is a look at the baseline hit and strikeout props for notable names in action today:

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler N/A O/U 5.5 Dylan Cease N/A O/U 6.5 Shohei Ohtani O/U 0.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. O/U 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Trea Turner O/U 0.5 N/A Jose Ramirez O/U 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds O/U 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber O/U 0.5 N/A

From an analytical standpoint, Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease is a premier target for your Chalkboard entries. Cease currently boasts an elite 13.35 K/9 rate (strikeouts per nine innings), having racked up 92 punchouts over 62 innings of work. Facing the Philadelphia Phillies, the data strongly supports taking the over on his 6.5 strikeout projection. On the other side of that same matchup, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is listed at a highly attainable 5.5 strikeouts. Wheeler has recorded 48 strikeouts in 50.2 innings (an 8.53 K/9), making the over on his projection a mathematically sound play.

If you prefer to target offensive production, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani presents a fascinating case study at an over/under of 0.5 hits. Ohtani is having a strong season at the plate, but he faces a tough test against Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, who is suppressing hitters to a mere .194 batting average. Despite Skenes’s dominant metrics, Ohtani’s elite bat-to-ball skills and high barrel rate make him a strong statistical candidate to record at least one hit.

Similarly, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .282 on the season, providing another high-probability opportunity to take the over on 0.5 hits. Building your entries around these proven producers is a reliable recipe for success.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome bonus is a streamlined process. To ensure you have your deposit match and free pick adequately funded ahead of tonight’s first pitch, follow these instructional steps:

Register: Click here and create a new account. You will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location to ensure compliance with state regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, make sure to input the promo code WTOP. This specific code is necessary to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and process your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To extract the absolute maximum value from this bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100.

Keep in mind that you are not forced to deposit the full $100 if you prefer a more conservative bankroll strategy. Chalkboard will apply a 100% match to whatever initial amount you choose to fund, up to the $100 ceiling. Once the transaction clears, your matched funds and free pick will automatically hit your account, equipping you with double the purchasing power to tackle tonight’s action.