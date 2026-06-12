Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 MLB, USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new account with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, then put a $100 deposit bonus and free pick to use for tonight’s MLB action and the USA vs. Paraguay World Cup game.

Chalkboard Promo Code for MLB

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age & in participating state Promotion Verified On June 12th, 2026

Offer Overview

Available only to eligible new Chalkboard customers who meet regional age and state requirements, this welcome offer is a pragmatic bankroll multiplier. Upon signing up, users trigger a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside a high-value reusable free pick. In practice, the free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific prop line, effectively functioning as a free leg in an entry to artificially reduce the overall risk of your first entry.

This promotional structure is optimally timed for the current MLB schedule. You can leverage the free pick to anchor an entry with a high-strikeout probable pitcher—such as Atlanta’s Spencer Strider against the Mets or Los Angeles’ Roki Sasaki against the White Sox. Whether you are building a correlated entry around elite pitching metrics or targeting favorable offensive matchups involving hitters from the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, the Chalkboard bonus provides the flexibility necessary to construct a mathematically sound entry.

Chalkboard MLB Markets Tonight

To help formulate your first entry using the Chalkboard deposit match and free pick, we have isolated the projections for tonight’s premier matchup: the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Player Hits (Over/Under) Strikeouts (Over/Under) Anthony Kay (CWS) N/A 3.5 Roki Sasaki (LAD) N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 0.5 N/A Max Muncy (LAD) 0.5 N/A Andy Pages (LAD) 1.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi (CWS) 0.5 N/A Colson Montgomery (CWS) 0.5 N/A

Evaluating the data for this Dodgers-White Sox clash reveals several high-probability angles.

Shohei Ohtani projects as a premier target to clear his 0.5 hits projection. Ohtani enters the contest with a team-leading .305 batting average and 74 hits across 243 at-bats. He matches up against White Sox starter Anthony Kay, whose tendency to allow contact (56 hits yielded in just 54.1 innings pitched) makes Ohtani a highly logical play for at least one base knock.

On the mound, Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki boasts an elite 9.310 K/9 rate, compiling 60 strikeouts in 58.0 innings. While market consensus leans toward the under on his 5.5 strikeout line, the specific matchup dictates a viable path to the over. Sasaki will face high-whiff-rate hitters like Colson Montgomery, who has struck out 83 times in 236 at-bats.

Conversely, Anthony Kay’s strikeout prop presents an accessible bar at 3.5. With and Kay maintaining a 7.454 K/9 rate, the volume suggests a reasonable probability of clearing four strikeouts, especially considering Dodgers sluggers Ohtani (67 strikeouts) and Max Muncy (58 strikeouts) are susceptible to the swing-and-miss.

Diversifying Your Entries: USA vs. Paraguay World Cup Matchup

While the MLB slate offers robust statistical trends to exploit, the Chalkboard welcome offer is not strictly limited to baseball. Users can easily pivot their deposit match funds and free pick toward the international soccer pitch. Applying the same analytical rigor to the USMNT’s matchup against Paraguay allows bettors to target volume-based soccer props, ensuring your bankroll is deployed optimally regardless of the sport.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your bonus requires a straightforward operational process. Follow these exact steps to secure your deposit match and free pick:

Register for an Account: Click here and initiate the sign-up sequence. You must establish your new account by providing standard identity verification details—including your full legal name, email address, and date of birth—to confirm you meet regional age requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, promo code WTOP is mandatory. Ensure you input the code exactly as shown to formally lock in the new user offer. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier portal and select a secure payment method. To extract the maximum mathematical value from the bonus, a deposit of at least $100 is required. However, the promotion is flexible; Chalkboard will apply a 100% match in bonus funds to any initial deposit amount up to the $100 cap.

Once your initial transaction clears, your matching bonus funds and your free pick will populate in your account. Armed with a doubled bankroll, you are fully equipped to analyze the board and build strategic entries for premier matchups.