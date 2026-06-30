Center Jock Landale agrees to $14 million, 1-year deal to re-sign with Hawks, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — Center Jock Landale has reached an agreement on a one-year, $14 million deal to re-sign with the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Center Jock Landale has reached an agreement on a one-year, $14 million deal to re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be singed or announced by the team before July 6.

The Hawks helped to clear financial room for Landale by declining their $24.3 million team option on forward Jonathan Kuminga. Monday was the last day for Atlanta to commit to the option and the decision made Kuminga a free agent.

Landale averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 regular-season games with Atlanta, but missed the team’s playoff loss to the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle. The Hawks acquired the 6-foot-11 Landale from the Utah Jazz on Feb. 4, one day after Landale was traded from Memphis to Utah as part of an eight-player deal.

Overall, in 68 games with Memphis and Atlanta last season, Landale set career highs with his averages of 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Landale’s agreement to re-sign with Atlanta was first reported by ESPN.

Landale, 30, is a native of Australia who has averaged 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in five NBA seasons. He was a good fit in Atlanta behind starting center Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks acquired Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield in a deal that sent center Kristaps Porzingis to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline. Kuminga averaged 12.3 points in 16 regular-season games, including one start, with Atlanta. He averaged 13.7 points in the playoff loss to the Knicks.

The Hawks on Tuesday confirmed reports on Monday, including by The Associated Press, they acquired guard Devin Carter and a 2033 second-round draft pick from the Sacramento Kings. The Kings obtained the draft rights to Alpha Kaba, a second-round draft pick by Atlanta in 2017. Carter, 24, was a first-round draft pick by the Kings in 2024.

Carter averaged 8.9 points in 38 games, including 12 starts, last season.

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