Casey Wasserman says he won’t resign as LA28 chairman despite mayor urging him to quit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Casey Wasserman hasn’t considered resigning as chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics over his appearance…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Casey Wasserman hasn’t considered resigning as chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics over his appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein files despite Mayor Karen Bass urging him to quit.

Asked Wednesday if he had thought about stepping aside and whether he had talked to Bass since her February comments, Wasserman curtly replied, “No and yes.”

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, but documents released by the Justice Department revealed that in 2003, he exchanged flirtatious emails with Ghislaine Maxwell, who, years later, would be accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse his victims.

Wasserman issued a statement in January that said he regretted his correspondence with Maxwell and that it took place “long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

LA28 has said that with help from an outside legal firm, it conducted a review of Wasserman’s past interactions with Epstein and Maxwell, with Wasserman’s full cooperation. It fully backed Wasserman staying on the job.

Wasserman spoke during a news conference at the end of the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission’s seventh visit to Los Angeles.

“I talk to the mayor weekly, if not more frequently, and our conversations are between us,” he said. “They continue to be thoughtful and productive with a completely shared vision on delivering the greatest Games for the city and our community.”

Bass advanced to a November runoff Tuesday as she fights to stay in City Hall. Spencer Pratt, a Republican and former star of the reality television show “The Hills” with no experience in government, was second in early returns. The Associated Press has not yet called a second candidate to advance to the runoff.

“We’re on our fourth presidential administration, so transitions of politics, whether they happen or not, is part of the world we live in,” Wasserman said. “It can’t be dependent on the person there. It has to be dependent on the relationship. The elections will be what they may, but we will continue to have working relationships with the teams. Whoever is in the office, we’ll deal with.”

LA28 officials are keeping an eye on security and transportation at the World Cup, which begins its monthlong run next week with games across the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover noted the Olympics have been designated a National Special Security Event, while most of the World Cup venues have not.

The difference in being a NSSE event is the federal government makes that designation, which allows for a coordinated security response led by the FBI.

Visa processing delays and strict U.S. immigration policies have created problems for some countries and their fans. Wasserman said LA28 is “deeply engaged” with the State Department.

“Iran is always coming to the Olympics. North Korea is coming to the Olympics. It may be that Russia and Belarus will come back,” he said. “Visas for countries where we don’t have diplomatic relations have been part of our game plan since 2017.”

Next year, tickets for the Paralympics will go on sale, while the torch design and torch relay route as well as the mascots will be announced.

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