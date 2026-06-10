Cardinals take 5-game win streak into matchup with the Mets

St. Louis Cardinals (36-28, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (29-37, fifth in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (36-28, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (29-37, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (2-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals seek to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has a 29-37 record overall and a 15-16 record at home. The Mets have a 19-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis is 36-28 overall and 17-12 in road games. The Cardinals have a 29-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has a .276 batting average to lead the Mets, and has four doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Carson Benge is 14 for 41 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 31 extra base hits (15 doubles and 16 home runs). Alec Burleson is 14 for 40 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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