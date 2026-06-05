Cardinals begin 3-game series at home against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (31-30, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-28, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (31-30, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-28, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (2-5, 6.18 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -141, Reds +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

St. Louis has a 32-28 record overall and a 16-16 record in home games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Cincinnati has a 31-30 record overall and a 15-14 record on the road. The Reds are 14-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has a .291 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 11 doubles and 15 home runs. JJ Wetherholt is 12 for 41 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Sal Stewart has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. JJ Bleday is 12 for 41 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .231 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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