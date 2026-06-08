Captain Wataru Endo says Japan has high World Cup expectations as fans watch Nashville practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wataru Endo made clear Monday night that Japan has very high expectations for the World Cup.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wataru Endo made clear Monday night that Japan has very high expectations for the World Cup.

“We will do our best with pride and passion to achieve something that we’ve never seen before in Japan’s soccer history,” Japan’s captain said.

The Liverpool defensive midfielder and his teammates spent nearly an hour at an open practice jogging around the pitch at GEODIS Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Nashville club, after arriving earlier Monday. Nashville is home before Japan opens the World Cup on Sunday against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, in Group F.

More than 5,000 fans were in the stands watching the open practice. While some traveled from Japan, others came from Michigan, Atlanta and even Austin, Texas, for a glimpse of the Samurai Blue. Japan wrapped up the nearly one-hour session with players taking turns tossing or handing gifts to fans.

Takuro Kaya and his son, Yuhi, wore team gear after driving from North Carolina to support Japan. Kaya said his son’s favorite player is Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was left off the squad with an injured hamstring, but that his son was excited to see other players like midfielder Junya Ito.

Kaya and his son also will be traveling to the Dallas area to watch Japan play while expecting a deep run in this World Cup.

“We’re so excited and motivated to come here,” Kaya said.

Japan is competing at its eighth straight World Cup and aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the third tournament in a row. Japan stunned Germany and Spain for two of the biggest upsets at the last World Cup in Qatar.

The next step is advancing past the round of 16 after being eliminated on penalties by eventual semifinalist Croatia in 2022.

Japan got a taste of Nashville weather, with torrential thunderstorms ahead of its open practice leading to muggy conditions under a hot sun. Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki said he likes Nashville as a host city and doesn’t anticipate weather being an issue.

“We practiced in Mexico, and it was really hot,” Suzuki said. “So I think of course here U.S. is also hot, but now we are getting ready for that.”

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Associated Press writer Kristin M. Hall contributed to this report.

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