Cam Schlittler strikes out career-high 13 in 6 innings as Yankees blank Reds 5-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler struck out 13 in six overpowering innings for his first double-digit strikeout game in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler struck out 13 in six overpowering innings for his first double-digit strikeout game in the regular season, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Friday night.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a solo homer and Ben Rice launched a three-run shot in the second against Rhett Lowder (3-4) as the Yankees won for the 10th time in 15 games since losing Aaron Judge to a fractured right rib. Anthony Volpe added a late RBI single.

Schlittler (8-3) notched five strikeouts on his four-seam fastball that averaged 97.9 mph. He had four strikeouts apiece on cutters and sinkers.

The right-hander threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 23 hitters and eclipsed the 12 strikeouts he had over eight innings in the deciding Game 3 of last year’s AL Wild Card Series against rival Boston. At 25 years, 134 days, Schlittler became the youngest Yankees pitcher with 13 strikeouts since Al Downing (22 years, 359 days) also fanned 13 against the Chicago White Sox on June 21, 1964.

Schlittler also became the youngest Yankees pitcher to strike out 13 without issuing a walk. He threw 66 of 96 pitches for strikes and got his 10th strikeout when Eugenio Suárez swung at a 99.1 mph sinker to end the fourth.

Schlittler caught Matt McLain looking at a 100 mph fastball in the fifth and got his final strikeout with a 98 mph fastball against JJ Bleday in the sixth. Schlittler allowed four hits and exited to a standing ovation after stranding two runners in the sixth.

He ended the night with a 1.71 ERA, the lowest for a Yankees pitcher through 16 starts in a season since Whitey Ford was at 1.47 in 1964.

Three relievers finished a four-hitter as the Reds struck out 17 times in all.

Cincinnati was beaten for the 11th time in 16 games since losing Elly De La Cruz to a strained right hamstring. De La Cruz hit a 441-foot homer in his first minor league rehab game for Triple-A Louisville.

Lowder allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Up next

Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (4-4, 3.95 ERA) faces New York RHP Will Warren (7-1, 3.47) on Saturday afternoon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.